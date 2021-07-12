China Congratulates Ethiopia on Successful Conduct of Election

July 12/2021(ENA)The government of China has extended message of congratulations to Ethiopia for the successful conduct of the 6th general elections.

The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia last Saturday disclosed the final results of the election held on the 21 of June, 2021.

Accordingly, the ruling Prosperity Party won the majority seats at the House of Peoples’ Representative.

“Upon the announcement by the Ethiopia’s National Election Board of the results of the Election held on June 21, the Prosperity Party led by Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali has won a majority in the House of People’s Representatives. China extends its congratulations on this at the earliest time,” the statement issued by the spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

Ethiopia is China’s important strategic cooperative partner in Africa and a key participant in China-Africa cooperation under the BRI, the statement said adding that China-Ethiopia cooperation, leading China-Africa cooperation, has delivered fruitful outcomes.

“With the concerted efforts from both sides, we believe our bilateral cooperation will surely achieve new progress and deliver more benefits to our peoples.” said, the spokesperson, Zhao Lijian.