Ethiopia, Russia Sign Various Agreements to Enhance Military Cooperation

Addis Ababa,July 12/2021(ENA) The 11th Ethiopia-Russia military technical cooperation joint meeting concluded today with signing various agreements, according to the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF).

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the session, Defense State Minister Martha Luiji said the current agreement will further strengthen the long-standing friendship between the two countries and enable them to work together much closer.

A three-day meeting which aimed at enhancing the military cooperation has also evaluated the implementation of the agreements reached in the 10th Joint Consultation.

The agreement between the two countries is pivotal for the effort to modernize the army’s capacity with knowledge, skills and technology, the state minister noted.

The meeting was attended by stakeholders from various departments of the technical services of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and various departments of the Ethiopian National Defense Force, it was indicated.