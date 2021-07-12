Convention to Strengthen Research, Technology and Industry Linkage Underway

Addis Ababa,July 12/2021(ENA) A convention organized to strengthen higher education, research, technology and industry linkage among the pertinent institutions in Ethiopia kicked off today in Addis Ababa.

Despite the importance of linkage of higher education, research and technology institutions with industries for a speedy economic development, the linkage between these institutes in Ethiopia is very weak.

The four day convention organized by the Ministry of Science and Higher Education is expected to discuss on researches conducted on the importance of linkages between these institutions, the existing challenges, future prospects and actions to be taken in order to exploit opportunities for national development.

In her opening remarks, President Sahle-Work Zewde said that strong education, research, technology and industry linkage provides an enabling environment to help the country attain its development goals.

In this regard, she stressed the need to exploiting indigenous wisdoms through promoting creativity, enhancing technologies and producing international competent and qualified personnel in the education sectors.

The Axum Obelisk, Castle of Gondar, Rock-Hewn Churches of Lalibela, Jegol Wall, traditional herbal medicines, among others are the sources of Ethiopians’ indigenous wisdoms that need to be researched further by Ethiopian researchers and scientists, she pointed out.

The government has a responsibility to create conducive environment for education, technology and industry linkage by enacting and amending laws and policies with a view to promoting creativity, technology transfer and knowledge based community services, she stated.

Science and Higher Education Minister, Samuel Urkato on his part said enhanced education, research, technology and industry linkage will help the nation reduce wastage of resources and create knowledge driven economy and society in the country.

According to the Minister, the government has decided to conduct the Higher Education, Research, Technology and Industry Linkage Convention (HEART Convention) annually as of next year in order to help the country exploit the sectors for its economic and social development.

Scientific researches conducted on education, research, technology and industry linkage will be discussed at the Convention that will be run by pertinent private and government enterprises, he indicated.

Sideline with the convention, research, innovation and scientific works on agriculture, business, tourism and other sectors are displayed and exhibited.