President of Somalia Congratulates PM Abiy Over Election Victory

Addis Ababa July 11/2013 (ENA) President of Federal Republic of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo has congratulated Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for winning the election.

It is to be recalled that the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) announced on Saturday the results of the Ethiopian 6th general election held on the 21 of June.

Accordingly, the ruling Prosperity Party (PP) has won 410 seats in elections held in 436 constituencies out of the 547 seats at the House of Peoples’ Representatives.

President of Somalis, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo has conveyed a congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed today.

“I warmly congratulate PM Abiy Ahmed on regaining a strong mandate from the people of Ethiopia,” the President twitted.

He further reiterated the commitment of Somalia to continue to work with the government of Ethiopia to further strengthen bilateral relations and benefit peoples of the two countries and the wider region.