PP Wins 6th General Election Held in Ethiopia on 21 of June

Addis Ababa July 10/2021 (ENA) Ruling Prosperity Party on Saturday was declared the winner of the 6th general election held on the 21 of June in Ethiopia.

The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) disclosed results of the 6th general election held on the 21 of June for seats of House of Peoples’ Representative (HPR) and regional states Council.

Accordingly, ruling Prosperity Party was declared the winner of the election held on the 21 of June in Ethiopia.

According to results disclosed by the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia today, the ruling Prosperity Party won 410 seats out of 484 contested in the House of Peoples Representative.

In her opening remarks Chairperson of NEBE Birtukan Mideksa said that the election was conducted in a number of challenges.

However, she stated that the process have taught Ethiopians that the nation can hold a peaceful and democratic elections.

The chairperson added that the 6th general election demonstrated the fact that political power could only be transfered through election.

President Sahilework Zewde on her part appreciated all pertinent actors that involved in the election.

The president particularly appreciated NEBE for conducting such an election with in various challenges after taking vital reform measures with in a short period of time.

She extended gratitude to competing political parties, and more importantly the general voters for their determination thet they had showed during the voting day to cast their ballot with in difficult situation.

Opposition Parties present at the occasion have reiterated the independence of NEBE in creating enabling environment to conduct democratic, free and fair election.