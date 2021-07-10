Nation Earns 681 Mln USD from Mines

July 10/2021(ENA) Ethiopia has earned 681 million USD from export of mines during the just concluded Ethiopian fiscal year, according to Ministry of Mines and Petroleum.

This is the largest foreign exchange earnings in recent years, it added.

The ministry stated that it has planned to enhance the export generated from the sector this Ethiopian fiscal year.

“This is a testament to the fact that we are capable of achieving our goals and that the mines resources will be the backbone of our economy,” the ministry posted on its FaceBook page .