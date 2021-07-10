Refugees in Adi-Harush, Mai-Ayni Camps Request to be Transferred to Safer Places

July 10/2021(ENA) Eritrean refugees sheltered in Adi-Harush and MaiAyni refugee camps have requested for transfer to a safer place as they have been facing problems at the present locations.

The Agency for Refugees and Returnees Affairs on the other hand disclosed that preparations have been underway to relocate them to safer areas to meet the needs of the refugees.

Solomon Tesfa-Mariam, a refugee sheltered at the Mai-Ayni refugee camp for the past two years, told ENA that he is not receiving adequate health and other basic services, including adequate water and food security.

He added that medical and other necessary services are not being provided properly and due attention should be given to solve the problems.

Solomon said organizations working with refugees need to relocate us to safer areas, in addition to providing humanitarian assistance.

Father Dawit Tekle, a refugee at Adi-Harush refugee camp, said special attention should be given to the area where the shelter is located as there is security problem and inadequate support from the relevant aid agencies.

Refugees who have money are leaving the camp due to security concern in the area, Rahwa Tekeste, the female refugee who has lived at the Adi Harush camp for five years said.

“We who have no money are waiting and praying. We are even more concerned that our daughters will be raped,” she stressed.

Agency for Refugees and Returnees Affairs Director-General, Tesfahun Gobezay said the government is exerting efforts to relocate the refugees to Dabat town in Amhara Regional State.

It has received 91 hectares of land where it will build a new camp, he added.

The director-general revealed that in view of the security situation in the area, consultations are underway with the command post to protect the safety of the more than 28,000 refugees in Mai-Ayni and Adi-Harush in Tigray Regional State.

Tesfahun pointed out that the government has done its part to ensure the safety of refugees and organizations but humanitarian organizations were not providing the necessary services for the refugees as promised.

There is a tendency to politicize the issue, he stated.

Tesfahun said some are busy of giving wrong information on Twitter and Facebook. Measures would therefore be taken on organizations that do not comply with their agreement.