Ethiopia, Italy Ink 258 Million Birr Financing Agreement

Addis Ababa, July 9/2021(ENA) The governments of Ethiopia and Italy have signed 258.83 million Birr financing agreement today, according to Ministry of Finance.

The financial agreement will support the ongoing projects known as the “Building Labor Market Intermediation project and Women Entrepreneurship Development project, a press release of the ministry stated.

Both projects focus on job creation, including the provision of financial services for small and women-owned businesses.

Finance Minister Ahmed Shide and Ambassador of Italy in Ethiopia Arturo Luzzi signed the agreement.