Ethiopia, Mexico Vow to Strengthen Relations

Addis Ababa Junly 9/2021 (ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen had a virtual meeting on Thursday with the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico Marcelo Ebrard.

During their discussion, the two sides noted the longstanding bilateral and multilateral relations between Ethiopia and Mexico which, they said should further be strengthened with expanded engagements.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the officials have also discussed the ongoing tripartite negotiation on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and noted the importance of reaching an amicable solution by negotiating in good faith under the leadership of the African Union.

Demeke also seized the opportunity to explain the ongoing joint UN-EHRC investigations on alleged human rights atrocities in Tigray, which invalidates unnecessary interventions in the process.

Marcelo Ebrard finally expressed his appreciation for the briefing made by the Deputy Prime Minister regarding critical issues in the country at the moment.

He also said the unilateral humanitarian ceasefire declared by the Ethiopian government in Tigray is commendable and it shows the government’s commitment to peace.

Speaking about the ongoing negotiations over the GERD, he said Mexico believes that the African Union is capable of handling the case and come up with a win win solution that will satisfy the needs of the negotiating parties.

The diplomatic relationship between the two countries dates back to 1951.