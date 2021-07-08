Ethiopians to Deliver Letter to UNSC Protesting Council’s Meeting on GERD tonight

Addis Ababa July 8/2021 (ENA) Peace and Unity Taskforce Ethiopia in Washington DC announced that a letter has been prepared to be submitted to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in the demonstration organized in New York by the Ethiopian Dispaora in the U.S to oppose the meeting of the Council on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).



The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is set to hold a meeting on the GERD tonight following the request by Egypt.

Representatives of the demonstrators have prepared letter to be delivered to diplomats and UNSC representatives of countries.

Member of the Peace and Unity Taskforce Ethiopia in Washington DC, Dawit Alambo told ENA that the aim of the demonstration is to oppose the UNSC meeting on GERD.

The main objective of the demonstration is to urge the UNSC stop its interference in the affairs of the GERD, he said.

“GERD is an existential matter for Ethiopia and Ethiopians. The meddling of the Arab League and the United Nations is totally unacceptable,” he said.

Representatives of the demonstrators have prepared letters to be delivered to UNSC representatives of countries, it was learned.

The letter informs the Council that Ethiopia has no intention to harm the riparian countries and its main target is development by addressing the electric power needs of its people, he said.

The letter also indicates Ethiopia’s commitment to exert all efforts with a view to enhancing cooperation with the riparian nations, he added.

The letter also urges the UNSC to stop meddling in the matter of GERD for it is entirely the internal matter of Ethiopia, Dawit stated.

Ethiopians and foreigners of Ethiopian origin from New York, New Jersey, Boston, Connecticut, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Washington DC, and Maryland are expected to take part in the demonstration.