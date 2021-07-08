Peace Minister Provides Directions to Int’l Humanitarian Organizations Operating in Tigray

July 8/2021(ENA) Minister of Peace, Muferihat Kamil, has provided directions to international organizations providing humanitarian assistance in the Tigray region on the way forward as they undertake their responsibilities.

During the occasion a consensus has been reached on the procedures to be followed by humanitarian organizations and representatives of the United Nations, as well as ways to streamline the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

The delegates have praised the Ethiopian government’s decision for ceasefire, according to Ministery of Peace.