Ethio-Russian Military, Technical Cooperation Meeting Kicks Off in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa , July 07 /2021 (ENA) The 11th Ethiopia-Russia military technical cooperation joint meeting has kicked off today in Addis Ababa.



The meeting is expected to examine and ratify the 10th military and technical program agenda, according to the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF).

The current meeting aims at enhancing the military cooperation of the two countries by scaling up their military technologies, skill and knowledge.

Opening the joint meeting, Defense State Minister Martha Luiji said the bilateral cooperation of the two countries has been enhanced particularly after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonen held discussion with the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

She noted that the Government of Russia has been supporting Ethiopia in its law enforcement operation in Tigray by taking firm stance that the issue is an internal affair of the country.

Furthermore, Russia has been standing on the side of Ethiopia in the international avenue in several matters including the 6th General Election Ethiopia conducted a fortnight ago, and the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), the state minister added.

She expressed hope that the outcome of this meeting will create a situation that helps to ensure the interests of the two countries.

Russian Federation Military Technical Cooperation Deputy Director, Punchuk Anatoly recalled the long-standing relationship of the two countries citing the military training provided for several members of ENDF in Russia.

He said the meeting will further enhance the long-standing bilateral cooperation of the countries.