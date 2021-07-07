Czech Embassy Actively Engaged in Green Legacy Campaign

Addis Ababa, July 7/2021(ENA) Some three hundred tree seedlings, mainly of endemic tree varieties of Ethiopia, and fruit seedlings have been planted in the premises of the Embassy of Czech today.

On the occasion, Ambassador Pavel Mikeš said the embassy has been taking part in the Green Legacy Campaign every year since 2019 to make Addis Ababa green, cleaner, quieter, and more beautiful diplomatic capital.

Since the launch of the campaign by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed the staff members of the embassy have been planting tree seedlings in the premises of the embassy, he added.

“Thousands of tree seedlings were planted over the last three years by the embassy staff members,” the ambassador stated, adding that the embassy has also planted tens of thousands of tree seedlings in cooperation with projects in Sidama and SNNP regions.

According to Ambassador Mikeš, the embassy has been producing its own seedlings for the Green Legacy Campaign from its two nurseries in Hawassa and Arbaminch.

Among the endemic species planted today in the premises of the embassy are koso, tsid, woyra, birbira, among others.