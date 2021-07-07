Interim Admin Calls on International Community to Condemn Horror Acts of TPLF in Tigray

July 7/2021(ENA) The Interim Administration of Tigray Region called on the United Nations, other aid Agencies and the international community to speak loud and condemn the evil and inhuman horror acts being conducted by TPLF in Tigray after the withdrawal of the Federal Security Forces.

According to a statement issued by the Interim Administration today, the actual situation in Tigray after the withdrawal of the Federal Security Forces in fulfillment of the unilateral decision for a ceasefire, is worrisome.

Following is the Full Statement Issued by The Interim Admininstation of Tigray Region

The proposal by the interim administration to the Federal government for a cease fire to deal with the complexities of saving lives in Tigray and addressing the humanitarian situation was a result of an extensive on ground pre -takeover and intervention of assignments by the new administration.

The objectives of the interventions by the Federal government in Tigray and by extension that of the interim administration were clear from the onset when it comes to restoring interrupted public services and catering pressing needs of supporting the conflict ridden and protracted communities that understandably expected to have its own dynamics and complexity.

The interim administration has been working with all the relevant stakeholders and international aid agencies and shall continue to do so from Addis Ababa where it is moved following the decisions by the Federal government to withdraw protection forces from Tigray at large and Mekele in particular.

In consultation with Federal authorities and the direction by the PMO on the way forward ,the interim administration’s continued focus will be ensuring civilians are protected and relative calm is in place through a possible scenario of principled discussions with identified and considered parties (for discussions) in the conflict.

However, the actual situation in Tigray after the withdrawal of the Federal Security Forces in fulfillment of the unilateral decision for a ceasefire, is worrisome as some early reports are indicating citizens specially who are alleged as supporters of the interim administration’s lifesaving mission in Tigray are being targeted and massacred by the TPLF special forces and armed elements referring themselves as TDF.

Particular concerns of the safety of hundreds of experts and their families who have been voluntarily serving their people during the past seven months in Raya, Enderta, Mekele/Kiha/ and Adigrat and also those of the refuges in Tigray remains unresolved and a swift and coordinated rescue and protection measures are overdue.

The large scale and region wide attacks and lootings happening in Tigray by the rebellious armed groups has also vandalized the stores of humanitarian aids in many locations across the region causing a huge set back in the fight to prevent and mitigate the challenges of looming famine in Tigray.

This irresponsible and reckless act of TPLF and its allied forces is causing an exodus of fleeing citizens in thousands from all parts of Tigray including the capital Mekele fearing for their lives and that of their family.

The Federal government of Ethiopia is daily registering a huge influx of refugees requesting to go to different parts of Ethiopia and also some immigrants are fleeing to Eritrea.

I call up on the UN and other aid Agencies as well as the international community to speak loud and condemn these evil and inhuman horror acts of the TPLF and other armed elements referring themselves as TDF.

The entire international community should be aware of the continued calls for aggression by this group despite the greater chance of coming to the peace avenue reroutings and abandoning its destructive course of war and the community at large should also exert concerted efforts giving way for a peace dialogue .

Interim Administration of Tigray