Qatar’s Leading Dairy Producer Keen to Invest in Ethiopia, Says Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Addis Ababa, July 6/2021(ENA) Qatar’s leading dairy and dairy products producer, Baladna Company, has reportedly expressed interest in investing in Ethiopia.



Spokesperson Office of Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the interest of the company was expressed while Ethiopian diplomats in Qatar visited the company.

Seizing the opportunity, the diplomats briefed about the investment opportunities and conducive environment to produce milk and dairy products in Ethiopia, the press release added.

The company, which became operational in 2017, has enabled Qatar to be fully self-reliant in milk and dairy products, it was learned.

Beyond meeting 90 percent demand of milk for Qatar, the company has been exporting milk and dairy products to other countries.