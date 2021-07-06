Prominent Philanthropist Abebech Gobena Laid to Rest

Addis Ababa, July 6/2021(ENA) The prominent Ethiopian Philanthropist Abebech Gobena, who died from COVID-19 at the age of 85, was laid to rest today.

Abebech Gobena Children’s Care and Development Association, the oldest orphanage in Ethiopia has changed lives of many children.

While in pilgrimage, Abebech encountered two children who lost their parents due to drought in Ethiopia in 1980.

With the two children as ground for action, she founded Abebech Gobena Child Care and Development Association in the same year.

Over the past four decades, she had cared for hundreds of thousands of children and supported 1.5 million people through different poverty reduction programs.

As a result, she had received awards and accolades from various national and international organizations as well as an honorary doctorate degree in humanity from Jimma University.

The philanthropist passed away due to COVID-19 last Sunday morning after being treated in an intensive care unit at St Paul’s Hospital in Addis Ababa.

Ethiopians have been mourning the humanitarian icon often known as “Africa’s Mother Teresa.”

Her coffin was accompanied by a military parade, government officials, prominent personalities and friends while being taken to St. Trinity Cathedral Church where she was laid to rest.

The funeral ceremony was attended by several government officials, prominent personalities, colleagues, and the deputy mayor of Addis Ababa.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed described Abebech as “Ethiopia’s icon of compassion.”