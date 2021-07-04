Construction of GERD Underway as Schedule: Water, Irrigation & Energy Minister

Addis Ababa Junly 4/2021 (ENA) The Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy, Sileshi Bekele said the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is progressing well as per the plan.

Officials of the Ministry and the Ethiopian Electric Power, witnessed the progress of the construction of the dam on Saturday.

During the occasion, Sileshi said that construction of the dam is proceeding as planned.

He also thanked the thousands of workers, construction consultants and all those involved in the construction of the dam.

Currently, over 80 per cent of the construction of the dam has been completed.

The dam’s reservoir will be filled for the second time as planned during this rainy season, it was learned.