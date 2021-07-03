Hasty Bilateral Measurers against Ethiopia Violates Basic International Law: Ambassdor Taye

July 3/2021(ENA)The political pressure and hasty bilateral coercive measures against Ethiopia are unacceptable and violates basic tenets of international law, Permanent Representative of Ethiopia to the United Nations, Ambassador Taye Atskesilassie said.

The representative made the remark at the United Nations Security Council meeting held on Friday to discuss on the situation in Tigray.

Ambassador Taye said during the occasion that following the organization of peaceful and successful national election this month, efforts are now gear towards building a stronger, united, and democratic country.

In this connection, he stated that the Ethiopian government is developing a road-map for inclusive dialogue to ensure the lasting peace and stability.

Regarding the commitment of the government in working with partners, Taye said his government remains committed to work with all bilateral and multilateral partners through genuine partnership and understanding.

“We will make sure that impunity is not tolerated, we remain committed to work with all bilateral and multilateral partners through genuine partnership and understanding that the government of Ethiopia is more than capable of overcoming these challenges,” he assured.

Ambassador Taye stressed that Ethiopia encourages council members to play constructive role in supporting the Ethiopian government in the implementation of the humanitarian ceasefire.

“We thank council members who have welcomed this positive gesture again. In contrast, I would like to make clear that the political pressure and hasty bilateral coercive measures against Ethiopia are unacceptable and violate basic tenets of international law,” Ambassador Taye indicated.

For Ethiopia, it is the moment of introspection, genuine revisit of the nation’s success and challenges, adding he said the political culture of impunity should have closure.

“We know that what exalts us as a nation to overcome our own challenges. What would elevate us as a nation is commitment of our people to stand for peace”.

“We might be poor but we have also hope, we are people with values, cherished ones. For Ethiopia hope is still alive,” he underscored.

In conclusion, he said “I hope, council members will take the situation in my country in the right perspective, understand the magnitude of the challenges we face and also recognize the importance steps that we have taken in this regard”.

“What we really need at the moment is the support, understanding and solidarity of the international community,” he noted.

The UNSC during its Friday session has welcomed the Ethiopian Government’s declaration of unilateral ceasefire in Tigray to guarantee the normal agricultural and humanitarian activities.