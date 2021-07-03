Ethiopian Delegation Visits Djibouti

July 3/2021(ENA) Delegation led by Culture and Tourism Minister Hirut Kassaw arrived in Djibouti on Friday for a working visit and to attend Taste of Ethiopia Exhibition.

Taste of Ethiopia Exhibition, the first of its kind to be held outside Ethiopia, will engender a venue to promote joint culture and tourism, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry in its statement stated that the exhibition will promote the culture and tourism of the countries particularly through foods and drinks as a culinary Diplomacy, which is the use of food and cuisine as instruments to create cross-cultural understanding in the hopes of improving interactions and cooperation.

Meanwhile, dozens of Ethiopian and Djiboutian companies are expected to showcase and sell their products at the event.

The delegation that included State Minister of culture Bzunesh Meseret and led by the minister was received by her Djiboutian counterpart Mohamed Warsama Dirieh, Trade and Industry Secretary-General Ali Daoud, and Ousman of ONTD Djibouti.