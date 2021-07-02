PM Abiy Congratulates Pres. Xi Jinping on 100th Anniversary of Communist Party of China

Addis Ababa July 2/2021 (ENA) Prosperity Party (PP) President and Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed has expressed his warmest congratulations to the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the occasion of the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Abiy said in his message that the vision espoused 100 years ago by China’s sons and daughters to establish a prosperous China has been on the right track through the strong and heartily committed leadership of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC).

The Chinese Communist Party was established with a commitment to realize the bright future of your great country where poverty was prevalent, he recalled.

However, today because of the strategic and committed leadership of the party, the lives of Chinese people have significantly improved.

“ I am personally inspired by the achievements of the CPC in uplifting the livelihood of the Chinese people and rejuvenating the Chinese Nation,” the PP President stated.

The CPC’s vision of realizing an innovative, coordinated, green and shared development agenda implemented over the last decades has significantly contributed to the stature that China holds globally, he added.

According to him, Ethiopia has a lot to learn from the “People First” value of the Communist Party of China and the unreserved efforts made to lift rural residents out of poverty.

“A prosperous China, which I believe is being realized in recent years, is an outcome of the shared vision of the leadership of the CPC, that from the very outset, believed, designed and effectively implemented this consistent development policy,” he underscored.

Abiy further stated that the strategic partnership established with African countries through the Chinese open development policy has also yielded mutual benefits.

Under the leadership of the CPC, Chinese investment in Africa in general and in Ethiopia in particular has been expressively growing over the last decade and is witnessing the positive impacts as an outcome of this economic cooperation, the premier noted.

“Prosperity Party acknowledges CPC’s commitment to strategic support and mutual growth with developing countries like Ethiopia. I also appreciate the development aid extended from the CPC led Chinese government which has been meaningfully contributing to Ethiopia’s efforts to address many poverty related challenges in various parts of the country,” Abiy said.

He also assured Xi Jinping that the Prosperity Party remains committed to strengthening the strategic cooperation with CPC towards realizing the multidimensional prosperity of the respective people of the two countries.