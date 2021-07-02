ENDF Mobilizes Armored Vehicle-launched Bridge to Make Tekeze Bridge Operational

Addis Ababa July 2/2021 (ENA) Ethiopian State of Emergency Fact Check said the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) has mobilized armored vehicle-launched bridge that makes the Tekeze Bridge, which was destroyed yesterday by the terrorist TPLF, operational.

ENDF is also giving the bridge military protection, it was learned.

According to the Ethiopian State of Emergency Fact Check, the bridge was destroyed on July 1 morning by a small TPLF militia unit.

The terrorist group hoped to block access to the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) and force aid organizations airdrop assistance with less scrutiny for their cargoes, it revealed.

It is to be recalled that the Government of Ethiopia declared humanitarian unilateral ceasefire to help farmers in the region engage in farming activities during this planting season and the needy receive aid.