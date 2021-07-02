Deputy PM Urges Int’l Community to Scale Up Humanitarian Support in Tigray

Addis Ababa July 2/2021 (ENA) Deputy PM and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonnen has called on the international community to scale up its humanitarian support to Tigray in order to avert the potential risk of food insecurity in the region.

Briefing ambassadors residing in Ethiopia today, Demeke said the country has been doing everything to respond to the humanitarian crises in Tigray and to reach out every person in need for the last couple of months.

“We believe that we have not only fulfilled our international obligations but also went extra mile in addressing the issues raised and concerns pressed by the humanitarian actors operating on the ground,” he noted.

Regarding the government support to farmers to cultivate their land during this ongoing rainy season, Demeke said “we have been providing agricultural inputs to the farmers in the region, though that has been not enough.”

Stressing the need to make maximum use of the season, the deputy premier said “that is why we decided to declare unilateral humanitarian ceasefire and ensure that our farmers in the region are able to plant during this farming season.”

According to him, what the government needs from the international community at the moment is support, understanding and solidarity.

“I want to appeal to you all to continue scaling up your humanitarian support to avert the potential risk of food insecurity in Tigray and also assist our effort in rehabilitating and rebuilding the region.”

Demeke added that the efforts of the government in the past months in rehabilitating and rebuilding the region was huge. “We have been exerting every possible effort to rebuild the damaged infrastructures.”

However, he revealed that the critical infrastructures continue to be targets of attack by the TPLF which has made it extremely difficult to provide uninterrupted services for the people.

Speaking about lasting peace in the region, the deputy PM said the Government of Ethiopia has elaborate road map for inclusive dialogue to ensure lasting peace and stability.

Demeke said “the dialogue is expected to involve legal opposition parties, the business community, civil society organizations, elders and other prominent personalities.”