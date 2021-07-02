Terrorist Group TPLF Destroys Tekeze Bridge

July 2/2021 (ENA) Ethiopian State of Emergency Fact Check said the terrorist group TPLF have destroyed the Tekeze Bridge to intentionally limit assistance route in the region.

The government of Ethiopia declared humanitarian ceasefire to help farmers in the region engage in farming activities during this planting season.

However, rejecting the humanitarian ceasefire enacted in support of farmers to seize the planting season, the terrorist group TPLF have destroyed the Tekeze Bridge intentionally to limit assistance route into the region, State of Emergency Fact Check disclosed today.