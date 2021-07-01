Ethiopia Finalizes Updated NDC to Address Climate Change

Addis Ababa, July 01, 2021 (ENA) Environment, Forest and Climate Change Commission disclosed that it has finalized Ethiopia’s updated NDC (Nationally Determined Contributions) to address climate change through reducing emission according to the country’s circumstances and priorities.

NDCs are actions that parties to the 2015 Paris Agreement Plan undertake to address climate change.

Parties submit updated NDCs recorded in NDC registry maintained by the Secretariat of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change every five years, demonstrating progression beyond the country’s previous one and reflecting its highest possible ambition.

Speaking at a half day national validation workshop organized today, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Commissioner, Professor Fekadu Beyene announced that Ethiopia has completed its updated NDC for submission to the UNFCCC before July 31, 2021.

The updated NDC has set 2025 interim and 2030 final NDC targets, he said, adding that it has also identified 40 adaptation interventions in agriculture, health, urban, transport, energy, water, forestry, land use and natural resource management, among other sectors.

Besides, the updated NDC targets emission reduction by 68.8 percent by 2030.

The updated NDC is estimated to cost 316 million billion USD, of which 63.2 billion will be covered by own finance and the remaining from international donors.