GERD Provides Positive Spillover Effect over Whole of Eastern Africa Region, Beyond

Addis Ababa, July 1/2021 (ENA) The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) has positive spillover effect over the whole Eastern Africa region and beyond, Managing Director of the SUDD Institute of South Sudan Abraham A. Awolich said.

Ethiopian Ambassador to South Sudan, Nebil Mahdi and Managing Director of the SUDD Institute of South Sudan, Abraham A. Awolich had exchange views on pertaining to the areas of cooperation as well as regional issues.

At the occasion, Ambassador Nebil briefed the director on current affairs and the related recent developments in Ethiopia.

In relation to Nile waters utilization and GERD project, he emphasized GERD is the source of cooperation and tool for the regional integration, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The project is not for contestation as Sudan and Egypt are trying to portray, and Ethiopia can’t agree on the colonial era treaties to which it was not signatory,” the ambassador undelined.

Recalling Ethiopia’s long-standing contributions to the people of South Sudan, Abraham A. Awolich said for his part, “It was Ethiopia in our side during all our difficulties.”

Speaking about the Nile waters utilization and GERD, the Managing Director said “Ethiopia has full right to develop the Dam that is highly anticipated to benefit not only Ethiopia, but the project that has the positive spillover effect over the whole Eastern Africa region and beyond.”

The two sides also expressed their readiness to work in close cooperation in areas of research and studies.