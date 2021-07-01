Int’l Community Showing Positive Gesture to Unilateral Ceasefire: Ministry

Addis Ababa, July 1/2021 (ENA) Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the international community has been showing positive gesture for the Ethiopian government’s unilateral humanitarian ceasefire in Tigray.

In his bi-weekly press briefing, Spokesperson of the Ministry, Dina Mufit said the reactions that have been coming from various countries and the international organization following the ceasefire are encouraging.

According to him, several countries and international organizations have been positively reacting to the government’s declaration of the unilateral humanitarian ceasefire.

The United Nations, African Union, Unites States, Russia, China, Sweden, United Arab Emirates are among the countries and organizations that have so far expressed appreciation for the measure taken by the government of Ethiopia, he added.

Ethiopia announced that the unilateral ceasefire is an attempt to address the major concerns of the international community for cessation of hostility, unimpeded access to the region.

In line with the government’s decision, the international community now is expected to scale up much-needed humanitarian support to the people of Tigray, Ministry of Foreign Affairs underlined.