Int’l Community Expected to Scale up Support in Tigray Following Declared Ceasefire: Foreign Ministry

Addis Ababa June 30/2021 (ENA) The international community now is expected to scale up much-needed humanitarian support to the people of Tigray in line with the government’s declaration of unilateral ceasefire in the region, Ministry of Foreign Affairs underscored.

Foreign Affairs State Minister Redwan Hussien and Lieutenant-General Bacha Debele have jointly briefed the media today regarding the unilateral ceasefire that the government declared in Tigray.

The State Minister said during the briefing that the unilateral ceasefire is an attempt to address the major concerns of the international community for cessation of hostility, unimpeded access to the region, and the withdrawal of Eritrean troops.

In line with the government’s decision, he said the international community now is expected to scale up much-needed humanitarian support to the people of Tigray and give due attention to the recent TPLF bravado belittling the ceasefire and threatening to launch attacks against the Amhara region and Eritrea.

He noted that the ceasefire would help the people of Tigray to reflect on the pros and cons of colluding with a terrorist group to fight the Ethiopian troops who were providing protection and humanitarian aid in the region.

Citing that the unilateral ceasefire is a political decision, Ambassador Redwan said the ceasefire considered the objectives of the law enforcement operation, concerns of the people of Tigray, and the international community.

During the operation, Redwan said the government aimed to neutralize TPLF militarily, recapture or destroy looted ammunition, set Ethiopian troops free from TPLF, and hold criminals accountable for their impunity.

In this regard, he said the government met the objectives, and despite its propaganda, TPLF is no longer an existential threat to the well-being of the nation.

Lieutenant-General Bacha Debele, on his part said the Ethiopian army was evacuated from Mekelle because Mekelle has ceased to be the center of gravity that is capable of posing a threat to the nation and the federal government.

Regarding the claims of TPLF and its sympathizers he said that the Ethiopian army was dislodged by the TPLF from Mekelle, adding that the group was defeated in a 3-weeks swift conventional war while it was armed to teeth but now its military, administrative and organizational structure is obliterated and could not make the Ethiopian forces leave the city by force.

General Bacha further said that the army is ready to respond accordingly if unduly provoked by attacks that compromise the spirits of the ceasefire.