Canada Welcomes Declaration of Ceasefire by Gov’t of Ethiopia in Tigray

Addis Ababa June 30/2021 (ENA) Canada has welcomed the declaration of a unilateral ceasefire by the government of Ethiopia in Tigray region, according to the Embassy of Canada in Ethiopia.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Marc Garneau and Minister of International Development, Karina Gould said in a statement issued today that “Canada welcomes Monday’s declaration by the Government of Ethiopia that an immediate, unilateral ceasefire, applicable to all federal and regional forces, is in effect in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.”

They further urged all parties to allow unhindered humanitarian access to the region.

“Canada calls on all parties to take this opportunity to pursue a peaceful resolution to the conflict that will bring sustainable security in the region,” the statement noted.

It is critical that this ceasefire translate into immediate and unimpeded humanitarian access, it added.

Civilians and humanitarian workers, as well as hospitals and medical facilities, must be protected in accordance with international humanitarian law and UN Security Council Resolution 2286.

“Canada stands ready to support the Government of Ethiopia and its people in pursuing a national, inclusive political process and reconciliation that reflects the will of all citizens,” the statement underscored.