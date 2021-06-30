Ethiopia, Luxembourg Sign Convention on Avoidance of Double Taxation

Addis Ababa June 30/2021 (ENA) Ethiopia and Luxembourg signed an agreement on the Elimination of Double Taxation with Respect to Taxes on Income and on Capital and the Prevention of Tax Evasion and Avoidance, in the city of Luxembourg.

Ambassador of Ethiopia to Belgium, Luxembourg and EU Institutions, Hirut Zemene, and Minister of Finance of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Pierre Gramegna, signed the agreement on Tuesday.

Upon entry into force, the agreement is expected to further develop the economic relationship and enhance the cooperation in tax matters between the two countries.

On the occasion, the two sides exchanged views on ways to boost their bilateral cooperation as well as current situations in Ethiopia.

Ethiopia and Luxembourg have enjoyed diplomatic relations for close to a century.