AU Welcomes Declaration of Humanitarian Ceasefire in Tigray

Addis Ababa June 30,2021 (ENA) The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, welcomed the declaration of a “humanitarian ceasefire” in the Tigray region by the Federal Government of Ethiopia as a right step towards the resolution of the conflict.



The Chairperson called on the Ethiopian authorities to work towards a comprehensive and all-encompassing permanent ceasefire to pave the way for sustainable peace in Tigray.

In this regard, the Chairperson called for the end to all hostilities, and calls on all parties to uphold their responsibilities under international law to protect civilians and guarantee safe access for humanitarian actors to render crucial services to the affected populations in the region.

The Chairperson further calls for a political solution to the conflict in the Tigray region, the statement added.

The Chairperson reaffirmed the continued readiness of the African Union to support all Ethiopian efforts in the pursuit of peace and stability in the country.