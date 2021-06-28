LAPSSET Enhances Trade, Logistics within the Region and Beyond: Transport Minister

Addis Ababa June 28/2021 (ENA) The LAPSSET corridor program will enhance trade and logistics within the east Africa region and beyond by bringing Kenya, Ethiopia, and South Sudan closer, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Lamu Port South Sudan – Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor Project is an infrastructure project dedicated to interconnecting the East African countries of Kenya, Ethiopia and South Sudan.

Ministerial meeting was held today on the topic of “Learning and Assessment Visit of Kenya and South Sudan LAPSSET Corridor Projects in Ethiopia.”

In her remark, Transport Minister Dagmawit Mogos said infrastructure gaps and inefficiencies are costing the Eastern Africa region economically.

She added that bridging the infrastructure gap is, thus, vital for economic advancement and sustainable development.

“It is believed that this corridor shall provide seamless connectivity, enhance trade and logistics within the region and beyond,” Dagmawit noted.

Stating that Kenya’s Keenness to facilitate conducive environment for Ethiopian investors to use the Port of Lamu, the Minister pointed out “this is indeed a great additional opportunity, which definitely suits with our port diversification strategy.”

LAPSSET shall indeed bring a regional development integration that benefits the entire East African region, she added.

Kenya Cabinet Secretary for East African Community and Regional Development, Adan Mohamed said Africa free trade agreement will not only improve trade and economic ties in the continent but also improve the cultural integration and people-to-people connection across the continent.

“I am convinced that such integration will make Africa ready to engage deeper with the rest of the world in a more efficient way,” he emphasized.

Stating that the luring opportunities that the project offers, he appealed for the private sector to invest in the project.

ECA Executive Secretary, Vera Songwe said on her part that her office is supporting the project not just as an infrastructure but as a project that benefits gender, peace and security and as the underpinning of Africa’s delivering “the Africa we want”.

Africa was growing at 3.2 percent before the pandemic and have fallen to minus 0.2 percent, she said, adding “we need to grow as a continent at 10 percent to be able to create jobs and deliver the prosperity the continent need.”