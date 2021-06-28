Some 2,257 Ethiopians Repatriated from Saudi Arabia

Addis Ababa June 28/2021 (ENA) A total of 2,257 Ethiopians have been repatriated from Saudi Arabia on Sunday, according to Spokesperson Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The government has been intensifying its efforts in partnership with pertinent bodies to repatriate Ethiopians from Saudi Arabia, it was indicated.

It is to be recalled that a delegation comprising officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia and other relevant government agencies had left for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on June 18, 2021 to discuss on the situation of Ethiopian migrants in the country.