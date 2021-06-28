PM Expresses Gratitude to Political Parties for Enabling Peaceful Election

Addis Ababa, June 28, 2021 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has expressed his gratitude to political party heads for their contribution in enabling a peaceful election.

Abiy wrote on his facebook today, “I met with political party heads this morning, a week after the 6th National Elections, to express my gratitude for their contribution in enabling a peaceful election in which Ethiopia came out a winner”.

“We also discussed their assessment of challenges and gaps that surfaced in the electoral process as lessons learnt to strengthen our nascent democracy,” the PM added.

It is to be recalled that Ethiopia conducted the 6th general election on June 21, 2021 with high voter turnout.

The second round of the election is also expected to be held in some parts of the country on the 6th of September.