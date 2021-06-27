Ambassador Invites Investors in Qatar to Invest in Ethiopia

Addis Abeba (ENA) 27/2021 Ethiopian Ambassador to Qatar Samia Zekaria invited Qatari investors to tap the huge investment potential in Ethiopia.



The Ambassador made a remark on the event organized by Ethiopian Embassy in Qatar to promote Ethiopia as prospective investment and leisure destination.

She also invited the people of Qatar to visit Ethiopia to experience a variety of tourism offerings in Ethiopia.

The Ambassador described Ethiopia as, “the cradle of humankind, motherland of coffee Arabica, and source of Blue Nile with a rich culture”

Indicating that Ethiopia has a huge potential for tourism and hospitality business she said Ethiopia is a country in motion and presents a positive energy for investors.

Explaining opportunities of investing in Ethiopia she said the country located in strategic location between Africa, the Middle East and Asia and the national carrier Ethiopian airlines makes Addis Ababa an air transportation hub of Africa.

“With its friendly hospitality, Ethiopia is always ready to welcome tourists and investors in the field”, she said,

With a travel time of just three-and-a-half hours between Doha and Addis Ababa, Ethiopia is a promising investment and tourist destination for Qatari citizens and residents.

“There are six weekly flights between Doha and Addis Ababa with three flights by Ethiopian Airlines and three by Qatar Airways,” she noted.



The ambassador added that Ethiopia has a lot of attractions as a home of diverse cultural, traditional, archaeological, natural, lingual and historical treasures. It has more than 13 UNESCO heritage sites, including nine tangible and four intangible as well as 12 documentary world heritages.

“We have a variety of cultures in Ethiopia, which are marked by various dialects, ways of dressing and religion. We have more than 80 different languages in Ethiopia,” she said, adding, “it is also a source of the Blue Nile, the great river whose power and fertility nurtured the origin of civilisation itself. Arabica coffee also originates from Ethiopia.”



Commenting on the peaceful elections that took place in the country recently, the ambassador said, “We are happy celebrating because the elections were peaceful. The turnout was great. It was a step ahead of democracy. We have carried out about five elections before and this was credible, peaceful and transparent.”