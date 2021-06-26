PM Inaugurates African Leadership Excellence Academy

Addis Ababa, June 26/2021(ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed inaugurated today the African Leadership Excellence Academy built at a cost of 2.2 billion Birr.

Out of the total 2.2 billion Birr expended, 722 million Birr was covered by the government and the rest by the Government of China.

During the inauguration, Prime Minister Abiy said the academy will play a critical role in producing knowledgeable and wise leaders that ensure the prosperity of Ethiopia.

The premier said the academy will be a source of knowledge for the government and business leaders as well as the youth.

According to him, the problem of Ethiopia and Africa in general is lack of knowledge which causes disputes rather than supporting one another.

He further said that the institution is well equipped and called on all university lecturers, public service heads, and others to join the academy and ensure the prosperity of the country.