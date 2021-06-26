Three MSF Staffers Killed by TPLF Terrorist Group in Abi Adi Tigray

June 26/2021(ENA)Three employees working for Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) in the TPLF hotspots in Abi Adi, Tigray region were killed by TPLF terrorist group, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.

The Ministry stated that one of the latest victims of the TPLF is a Spaniard, while the remaining are Ethiopians.

Expressing condolences on the killings of MSF staffers, the ministry said “The government of Ethiopia has repeatedly called on humanitarians in the region to be escorted by military personnel while operating in such areas to avoid such tragic deaths by the irresponsible group.”

MSF is an international medical humanitarian organization that operates across the world including Ethiopia.