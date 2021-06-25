EU Donates 42 Vehicles to Support Coffee Development in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa June 25/2021 (ENA) The European Union (EU) donated today 42 cars worth 1.3 million Euros to support coffee sector development in Ethiopia.

The support will help expand coffee productivity and maximize benefits from the coffee sector.

Out of the vehicles donated, 18 are for Oromia, 9 to SNNPR, 3 to Sidama, and 3 to Amhara regions.

The Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority received 4 vehicles and the Ethiopian Agricultural Research Institute 5.

During the handing over ceremony, Agriculture Minister Umer Hussen said the support is crucial to increase coffee production.

The vehicles will help facilitate activities in extension works, preparation of coffee seedlings, increase in technology accessibility, and researches, he added.

European Union Infrastructure and Economic Group Leader Ms. S. Williams said on her part the EU would strengthen its support for coffee development, especially for farmers.

She added that a 15-million-Euro coffee project is being implemented in different regions of the country.

Various projects are being implemented in 28 woredas of Oromia, SNNPR and Amhara regions.