Deputy Mayor Launches Summer Voluntary Services

June 25/2021(ENA) The Deputy Mayor of Addis Ababa City Administration, Adanech Abiebie has officially launched this year’s summer youth voluntary service.

The summer voluntary service in the capital was officially launched today in the presence of senior government officials, it was indicated.

This year’s summer volunteer program was launched today in a ceremony organized in Addis Ketema and Kirkos sub-cities by commencing the renovation of 43 houses in the areas.

It is estimated that a total of 2 million youths will participate in this year’s summer volunteer program in the capital.

The youths are expected to provide social and other services to 1.1 million people in various sectors.

Renovation of old houses, road traffics services, blood donation, tutoring students, and assisting the disabled and supporting patients in medical facilities are some of the activities the youths are expected to engage in the program.

Some 14 programs are designed to be implemented by youths during the summer, it was learned.

It is to be recalled that more than 1 million volunteers had taken part in various activities worth over 240 million birr last year in the city.