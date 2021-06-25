IGAD Council of Ministers Praises Ethiopian Election

June 25/2021(ENA) The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Council of Ministers has praised the peaceful election held in Ethiopia on Monday.

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Council of Ministers has held its 72nd extraordinary meeting virtually yesterday chaired by the Chairperson of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sudan, Mariam al-Sadiq al-Mahdi.

Djibouti, Somalia, Uganda and South Sudan were represented by their foreign ministers, while State Minister of foreign affairs Birtukan Ayano and the Chief Administrative Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kenya, Ababu Muwamba represented their respective countries.

At the opening meeting, IGAD Executive Secretary Workeneh Gebeyu praised the peaceful elections held in Ethiopia, Uganda and Djibouti.

He further spoke about the Covid-19 challenges and the need for internal and external conflicts to be resolved through dialogue, the challenges of refugees and internally displaced persons, and the promising peace process in South Sudan and Somalia.

Chairperson of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sudan, Mariam al-Sadiq al-Mahdi praised Ethiopia, Uganda, and Djibouti for peacefully conducting their elections.

She further noted that the peace process in Somalia and South Sudan is on the right track and commended the improved diplomatic relations between Somalia and Kenya.

State Minister Ambassador Birtukan Ayano on her part said the 6th national election in Ethiopia ended peacefully with the participation of nearly 40 million voters and thanked member countries and institutions for their support in this regard.

Commending Somali political forces for resolving electoral disputes through dialogue, the state Minister said, “Ethiopia is committed to supporting stability and peace in Somalia”.

State Minister has also commended the diplomatic rapprochement between Kenya and Somalia and the improved security situation in South Sudan.

She also called on member states to continue working together to increase access to vaccines for the COVID19 pandemic.

The meeting ended in a constructive manner where all the speakers praised the electoral process in Ethiopia, Djibouti, and Uganda, and gave due attention to outstanding issues of member states that were held as agenda items.