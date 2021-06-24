Berbera Port Container Terminal Officially Launched

Addis Ababa June 24/2021 (ENA) The first phase expansion project of Berbera port was launched today in the presence of Somaliland President Musa Bihi, a high-level Ethiopian delegation and Dubai Ports (DP) World Director Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem.

Speaking on the occasion, Transport Minister Dagmawit Moges said the opening of Berbera Port will play an important role in the economy of Ethiopia, which has formulated a 10-year economic plan and it is necessary to develop and use ports to increase the volume of import-export.

Finance Minister Ahmed Shide stated that the launch of the first phase of terminal work at Berbera Port will boost economic integration in the region and Ethiopia will participate in the ongoing work at Berbera Port to accelerate the ever-growing Ethiopian economy.

Noting that Ethiopia will benefit from the port of Berbera, especially the Somali Region State, the minister noted Ethiopia to build road from Berbera-Jijiga-Dire Dawa-Erer-Miesso that would enable to Jijiga and Dire Dawa towns to be the container destinations from Berbera to eastern Ethiopia.

Somali Regional State Deputy Chief Administrator, Mustefe Mohammed said on his part that the development of the port is important for the development of Ethiopia, especially the Somali Region.

The Berbera Terminal Corridor is jointly owned by DP World, Somaliland, and Ethiopia with 51, 30 and 19 percent shares respectively.

The first phase expansion project will enable it to keep 500,000 containers and handle one million containers in a year.