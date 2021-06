June 24/2021(ENA) A high-level Ethiopian delegation led by Finance Minister Ahmed Shide is paying a visit to Somaliland.

Minister of Transport, Dagmawit Moges and Somali Regional State Deputy Chief Administrator, Mustafa Mohammed Omar are in the delegation.

Up on arrival in Berbera town, the delegation was warmly welcomed by the President of Somaliland, Musa Bihi and other officials.

Currently, the delegation is visiting the first phase of expansion and modernization of Berbera port.