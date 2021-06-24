CBC Encourages Continued Cooperation, Peaceful Negotiations on GERD

Addis Ababa June 24/2021 (ENA) The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) stated that it encourages the continued cooperation and peaceful negotiations of all stakeholders in the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

In a statement it issued on Wednesday, CBC said the negotiations should be based on mutual benefit, good faith, and the principles of international law.

The multi-billion-dollar GERD project will have a positive impact in the region by providing Africa’s biggest hydropower dam that will generate approximately 6,000 megawatts of electricity, it said, adding “thus allowing Ethiopia to export power to neighboring countries.”

The Congressional Black Caucus urged the United States and all other international actors to respect the 2015 Declaration of Principles trilateral agreement signed between Egypt, Sudan, and Ethiopia.

The statement added that the international actors should continue to play an impartial role, only seeking the counsel of the African Union and diplomats on the ground in the region.

“The African Union has a pivotal role to play by expressing to all parties that a peaceful negotiated deal benefits all and not just some on the continent,” CBC noted.

Moreover, it pointed out that GERD project directly affects the flow of water, the supply of energy, and the food security of Egypt, Ethiopia, and Sudan and recently.

“The GERD project will have a positive impact on all countries involved and will help combat food security and lack of electricity and power, supply more fresh water to more people, and stabilize and grow the economies in the region,” CBC emphasized.

Furthermore, the Congressional Black Caucus noted “support a peaceful negotiation to the implementation of the GERD project and stands ready to support the African Union and all stakeholders on peacefully achieving a mutually beneficial agreement.”