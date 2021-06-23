Ethiopia Wins by Conducting Peaceful, Democratic Election: Executive Committee of PP

Addis Ababa, June 23/ 2013 (ENA) Following its extraordinary meeting to review the 6th General Election today, the Executive Committee of Prosperity Party (PP) said Ethiopia has emerged victorious by holding a peaceful and democratic election.

Prosperity Party Office Head, Binalf Andualem told ENA that the Executive Committee reviewed the 6th General Election.

According to him, making Ethiopia victorious by conducting a peaceful and democratic election was one of the prominent goals of the party.

Upon joining the election, its other objective was to shoulder the responsibility entrusted to it by the people by winning the election, he added.

In today’s meeting, the head stated that Prosperity Party evaluated the activities carried out in making Ethiopia emerge a winner.

In this regard, the party was successful as it was able to make the election peaceful and democratic, Binalf noted.

The second objective will be reviews after the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) announces the final results.

The head pointed out that the Executive Committee of the party has appreciated the general public as they have played a critical role in making the election peaceful and democratic.

He also commended all political parties that participated in the election for their contribution in making the election process peaceful.

Moreover, Binalf said the executive committee has also congratulated the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) for its achievement in managing the election by reorganizing itself within a short period.

It also thanked members of the media for effectively communicating information to the public about the election process.