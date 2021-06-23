Interim Administration Providing Various Forms of Support for Needy Women in Tigray

Addis Ababa,June 23/2021 (ENA) Tigray Interim Administration disclosed that it is providing medical and financial support for vulnerable women in the region.

Interim Administration Spokesperson, Aida Haileselassie told ENA that the government is supporting more than 1,000 women through this scheme.

The women are receiving health support in six health centers, according to the spokesperson.

Besides medical care, psychological, and vocational training has been provided.

Currently, the needy women are given 5,000 to 10,000 Birr each so that they could engage in small businesses, she elaborated.

The spokesperson urged nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) to join hands for the effort to rehabilitate the vulnerable in the region.