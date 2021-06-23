President Stresses Importance of Women in Leadership to Ensure Growth and Dev’t

Addis Ababa,June 23/2021 (ENA) President Sahle-Work Zewde has emphasized the importance of having women in leadership positions in order to ensure the nation’s growth and development.

The president also suggested recommendations such as leadership training and mentorship by women in leadership positions, promoting networking and allyship among women, and giving them opportunities to deliver, according to the Office of the President.

Sahle-Work had launched initiatives implemented at various levels to empower women and prepare them for leadership positions.