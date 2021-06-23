Health Minister Discusses with Russian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Evgeny Terekhin

Addis Ababa June 23/2021 (ENA) Minister of Health Dr. Lia Tadesse today discussed with Russian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Evgeny Terekhin, according to Russia Embassy in Ethiopia.

The two sides discussed a wide range of questions related to the bilateral cooperation in the sphere of medical science and public health.

Cooperation between the two countries in this area has a long-standing tradition and starts at the end of the 19th century when the first team of Russian doctors provided medical aid to the Ethiopian patriots after the Adwa battle.

The Dejazmach Balcha Hospital of the Russian Red Cross that was founded in Addis Ababa in 1947 directly carries on this tradition.

Special attention during the course of the meeting was devoted to the fight against the spread of COVID-19, therefore, specific practical steps for the development of cooperation in this area were discussed.