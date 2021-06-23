The Peoples of Ethiopia Set New Center Stage for a Democratic System

BY SOLOMON DIBABA

The 6th National election that was conducted in Ethiopia on June 21, 2021 was a vivid testimony of the valor, tenacity, patience, endurance and burning desire of the peoples of Ethiopia to ensure the prevalence of a democratic order in the country. The highest credit indeed goes to the peoples of Ethiopia who were out at the polling stations from dawn to night whether it was rainy or shiny.

The elderly, the handicapped, mothers with their babies on their backs, lactating mothers, and the youth demonstrated their readiness to act in unison and to vote out fake news; ethnic based terror threats and orchestrated propaganda of the western media.

The dedication and the highest level professionalism exhibited by the leadership and staff of NEBE who labored around the clock in coordinating the election process demonstrated that Ethiopians can hold quality national election despite the constellation of challenges that the country was forced to face.

The NEBE skillfully managed the protracted election campaigns that were conducted in the most extensive and mass based manner by the political parties. The election debates that were conducted in all the electronic and press media outlets were impressive in terms of content and presentation. The media outlets in the country hosted the debates that were conducted on selected topics of national importance while the Ethiopian Media Authority allotted air time to all competing parties in the most professional manner.

Despite the challenges that were hurled from within and without and in spite of the fact that major media outlets of the world were trying to discredit the election, the election was conducted in a fair, credible, democratic and participatory manner. The positive impressions and comments made by various observers of the election witnessed what they saw.

The head of the African Union’s observer mission and former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday said that despite some handicaps the parliamentary election in Ethiopia is going reasonably well.

“I came five days ago as chief of the African Union mission and over the period I have met the leadership of this country and officials involved in the organization of the elections,” Olusegun Obasanjo said after touring polling stations in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa.

Obasanjo said: “The general impression is that this election, despite some handicaps, is a lot better than the previous one in terms of opening the space for electoral participation.”

“The handicaps are of course understandable,” he said, adding that lack of security, the ongoing pandemic, and some problems on the logistics side were among the handicaps, but the election organizers have done their best and the process has gone reasonably well.”

The Head of Observer Mission of the East African Standby Force Ambassador Abdullahi Aouled Ali Meci said “The 6th General Election held on 21st June, 2021 in Ethiopia was conducted in calm and peaceful manner,” Adding, “the election was conducted in a manner that people were able to express their will.”

He added that “observer have also recorded high participation of women and youth. In most polling stations visited, priority was given to the elderly and physically challenged”. He noted.





Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice Party Leader Professor Berhanu Nega said. “The election underway throughout the country is the only way to establish a legitimate and democratic government in Ethiopia,” He made the remark after casting his vote today in Addis Ababa where he contests for a seat at the House of People’s Representatives, representing the opposition Ethiopia Citizens for Social Justice Party.

Bulcha Demkessa, a veteran politician and former senior member of WB senior management expressed his will for his country in long hand in the following words.

“To the Peoples of Ethiopia: My earnest wish for my country upon the conclusion of the current election is peace, unity and prosperity. I am participating on this election as a voter at the age of 91 and I plead to the peoples of Ethiopia to safeguard the peace and unity of this country as a country is far superior to political parties.”

Voters of all walks of life have also witnessed the peaceful and calm manner in which the National Election was conducted.

Aster Tadese, a Senior Editor at City Desk of the Ethiopian News Agency was impressed by the strong desire of the voters to participate in the election. She said “I have been able to cover two polling stations and I am deeply impressed by the eagerness and enthusiasm I have observed among voters. They were patiently waiting for their turns on very long lines. Some were urging the election executives to start on time while others were phoning their friends to come and vote. It was really impressive.”

The entire scenario indicates that the current election was indeed the first of its kind. However, it is also equally important for the political parties to accept the final result of the election with full respect because at the end of the day the people of Ethiopia have won the battle against the adversities of the country.

The current election will certainly be remembered as the first democratic election in which the cornerstone for the prevalence of democracy has been laid. In a couple of months, the peoples of Ethiopia are expecting a new leadership in which the major demands of the public are duly addressed. A new era is in the making in Ethiopia and the peoples of this country will ensure that they are the masters of their own destiny.