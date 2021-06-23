PM Abiy Calls for Public Support to Annual House Renovation Program

Addis Ababa,June 23/2021(ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed this morning visited with impoverished households in Addis Ababa located around ‘Aware’ area to participate in the annual house renovations program.

The renovation of houses of impoverished households has been carried out over the last three years by engaging the public including investors, volunteers, and civil servants among others.

The premier called on the public to continue supporting the initiative.

“In this area we will renovate up to 15 households. I encourage all with the means to pool resources and engage in supporting fellow Ethiopians live a dignified life,” Abiy wrote on his face-book page.