Security Agencies Appreciate Stakeholders’ Contribution for Peaceful Election

June 22/2021 (ENA) The federal and regional security agencies have lauded stakeholders who have contributed their fair share for the peaceful conduct of the 6th general election in Ethiopia.

In a press release sent to ENA, the federal and regional state security agencies congratulated all Ethiopians for the successful conclusion of the election.

The release added that the event was a milestone in ensuring the security of the people and country as well as national interest by moving into a new chapter.

The participation, commitment, patience and cooperation of the voters has also greatly contributed to the success of the election, it added.

The security institutions in Ethiopia have exerted efforts to serve all competing political parties and individual candidates equally on the principle of impartiality, the statement said.

This principle of impartiality has significantly contributed to the smooth running of the election without any major security concerns, it added.

According to the statement, the preventive measures undertaken during the preparation period by the security institutions with a view to controlling the activities of anti-peace and terrorist elements has greatly contributed to the peaceful conclusion of the election.

Furthermore, the statement underlined that the system introduced by the National Electoral Security Strategy that operates under the auspices of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to coordinate the man power and technology of the security institutions has played a great deal of role to the effectiveness of activities in the security institutions.

This kind of coordination will be scaled up in the future as the federal and regional security agencies have gained experience to ensure lasting peace and security, it was indicated.