Individuals in Afar Region Sentenced, Fined for Attempting to Disrupt Election

June 22/2021 (ENA) Three individuals were sentenced and fined for allegedly trying to disrupt the voting in Ewa Woreda of Fiti-Resu Zone in Afar Region, according to police.

Otherwise, the 6th General Election concluded peacefully in the region, it was learned.

Afar Region Police Commissioner General, Alidini Alesa told ENA that the individuals attempted to incite riots by acting as election observers without legal recognition or representation at a polling station in Ewa Woreda.

The culprits were then charged with attempting to disrupt the voting.

Ewa Woreda Court that heard the case subsequently sentenced the three individuals to one year each in prison and fine of 1,000 Birr.

Speaking about the 6th General Election, the commissioner general said the election concluded peacefully and thanked security forces, religious leaders, elders and other members of the community for their contributions.